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Three Aligarh Doctors Suspended After Patient Altercation

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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May 07, 2026 15:59 IST

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Three resident doctors in Aligarh have been suspended and face police charges after a violent altercation with a patient's family disrupted emergency services at a local hospital.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Three resident doctors in Aligarh suspended after a clash with a patient's family.
  • The doctors face charges including rioting, assault, and criminal intimidation.
  • Emergency services at the Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College Hospital have been severely affected.
  • The Aligarh Muslim University has directed the suspended doctors to vacate the campus pending an inquiry.

Three resident doctors at the Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College Hospital in Aligarh were suspended and booked by police following a clash with patients' attendants earlier this week.

Meanwhile, emergency services at the hospital remained severely affected for the third consecutive day on Thursday.

 

Doctors Suspended Following Complaint

Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) authorities on Wednesday evening suspended Dr Mohammad Talha Khursheed, Dr Shavez and Dr Aqil Husain. They acted on a complaint filed by a woman patient's family, Shabana Begum, alleging that a group of resident doctors assaulted them following a verbal altercation late Tuesday night at the hospital's trauma centre, disrupting emergency medical services.

Police said the three doctors were booked on charges related to rioting, assault, causing hurt, criminal intimidation and vandalism at the Civil Lines police station.

University Inquiry and Doctor's Response

AMU Proctor Naved Khan told reporters on Thursday that the suspended doctors had been directed to vacate the university campus pending an inquiry.

According to the complaint filed by the patient's family, several resident doctors allegedly assaulted the attendants in front of university security personnel, who attempted to intervene and prevent serious injuries.

Resident Doctors Association Protests

However, the Resident Doctors' Association denied the allegations and termed the action "one-sided".

The association announced that it will continue protesting the suspensions and police action.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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