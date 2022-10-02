Cop killed, CRPF jawan injured in terrorist attack in J-K's Pulwama

A policeman was killed and a Central Reserve Police Force personnel injured when militants attacked a security forces team in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, the police said.

Photograph: Umar Ganie for Rediff.com Image used for representational purpose only.

The attack took place in Pinglana area of the south Kashmir district.

"Terrorists fired upon a joint Naka party of CRPF & Police at Pinglana, Pulwama. In this terror attack, 01 Police personnel got martyred & 01 CRPF personnel got injured," Kashmir Zone Police said in a tweet.

The police said reinforcements were rushed to the area and a search operation was launched.

Meanwhile, former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister and National Conference vice president Omar Abdullah condemned the attack

"While condemning this attack I send my condolences to the family of the J&K police personnel who laid down his life in the line of duty today. I also send my best wishes for the speedy recovery of the injured CRPF personnel," Abdullah wrote on Twitter.

The Peoples Conference too condemned the attack.

"We strongly condemn the militant attack upon the joint naka party of Police & CRPF at Pinglana (Pulwama) in which 1 Police personnel lost his life & 1 CRPF personnel got injured. Heartfelt condolences & sympathies with the family of the deceased and prayers for the injured," it said in a tweet.