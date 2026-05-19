FIR Lodged After Doctor, Staff Assaulted At Hamirpur Hospital

Following an alleged assault on a doctor and hospital staff in Hamirpur, Uttar Pradesh, after a patient's death, an FIR has been filed under multiple charges, including the SC/ST Act.

Key Points A doctor and hospital staff were allegedly assaulted at a Hamirpur district hospital after a patient's death.

An FIR has been registered including charges of dacoity and provisions of the SC/ST Act.

Relatives of the deceased patient allegedly created a ruckus, accusing the doctor of negligence and attacking staff.

Medical equipment was damaged, and the doctor's personal belongings were allegedly stolen during the violence.

Police have formed teams to arrest the accused, who are currently absconding.

An FIR was registered here on Tuesday under charges, including dacoity and provisions of the SC/ST Act, after a doctor and hospital staff were allegedly assaulted and medical equipment vandalised at the district hospital, officials said.

The incident occurred after Jitendra Singh (18), a resident of Atarar village under Binwar police station area, was brought to the district hospital in critical condition in the morning after allegedly consuming sulphas tablets under suspicious circumstances.

Patient Death Sparks Hospital Violence

The doctor on emergency duty, Mahendra Kumar Singh, provided preliminary treatment and referred the patient to Kanpur, according to officials. However, the family members brought the youth back to the emergency ward before leaving. Upon re-examination, the doctor declared him dead.

Following this, around 10 to 15 relatives and villagers accompanying the deceased allegedly created a ruckus inside the hospital premises, accusing the doctor of negligence.

Accusations of Negligence and Assault

Police said the mob allegedly attacked Dr Singh and also assaulted hospital staff member Vipin and a security guard who tried to intervene.

Medical equipment in the ward was also damaged during the violence, they said.

FIR Filed; Investigation Underway

In his complaint, the doctor alleged that the attackers also snatched his gold chain, ring and wristwatch before fleeing the spot.

Based on the complaint, police registered a case against the main accused Kaushal, a resident of Atarar village, and 10 to 15 unidentified persons under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita related to rioting, assault on public servants, robbery, criminal intimidation and damage to government property. The provisions of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and the Uttar Pradesh Medicare Service Persons and Medicare Service Institutions (Prevention of Violence and Damage or Loss to Property) Act have also been invoked.

Circle Officer Sadar Rajesh Kamal said multiple police teams have been formed to arrest the accused, who are currently absconding.