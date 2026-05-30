Resident Doctor Assaulted By Patient In Rajasthan Hospital

A resident doctor in Rajasthan's Bikaner was allegedly assaulted by a patient, sparking protests and demands for improved hospital security.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points A resident doctor at PBM Hospital in Bikaner, Rajasthan, was allegedly assaulted by a patient at the trauma centre.

The assault triggered a protest and work boycott by resident doctors demanding enhanced security measures.

The Resident Doctors Association condemned the incident and demanded strict action against the accused patient.

Hospital authorities have registered a police case and are taking steps to improve security, including activating CCTV cameras.

Following assurances from the hospital administration, the resident doctors called off their strike and resumed work.

A resident doctor was allegedly assaulted by a patient at the trauma centre of the PBM Hospital in Rajasthan's Bikaner, triggering a brief protest and work boycott by doctors on Saturday morning, officials said.

The incident, which occurred on Friday night, led to tension at the hospital, with resident doctors demanding strict action against the accused and enhanced security arrangements on the premises.

Resident Doctors Demand Security Improvements

According to Resident Doctors Association (RDA) president Dr Sukhvinder Singh Saran, a young woman injured in a road accident was brought to the trauma centre for treatment late at night.

After providing her with initial treatment, resident Dr Pratibha proceeded to the CT scan room for attending another patient. The woman allegedly followed her and slapped her over an unspecified issue, Saran said.

Hospital Services Affected By Protest

Condemning the incident, resident doctors launched a work boycott, stating they would not resume duties until adequate security arrangements were ensured.

The protest affected services at the trauma centre in several departments, including surgery, neurosurgery and orthopaedics, for a few hours.

Authorities Respond To Doctor's Concerns

PBM Hospital superintendent Dr B C Ghiya said a meeting was held between hospital authorities and the protesting doctors to resolve the issue.

He said a police case has been registered against the woman and steps are being taken to strengthen security, including activation of CCTV cameras and improving night-time security arrangements.

Following assurances from the administration, the resident doctors later called off their strike and resumed work, officials said.