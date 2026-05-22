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Doctor Assaulted At Bidar Medical Institute; Protests Erupt

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read

May 22, 2026 20:16 IST

A doctor's assault at a Karnataka medical institute has triggered widespread protests by medical staff, demanding action against the perpetrators and improved security measures.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • A doctor at Bidar Institute of Medical Sciences (BRIMS) was allegedly assaulted by a group of people.
  • The assault occurred after the doctor insisted on registering a patient's name before treatment, as per protocol.
  • Medical staff at BRIMS initiated protests, demanding action against the accused and increased security measures.
  • Police have arrested five people in connection with the assault case.
  • Karnataka Minister Eshwar Khandre has condemned the incident and ordered an inquiry, promising strict action.

A group of people allegedly assaulted a doctor at the Bidar Institute of Medical Sciences (BRIMS) here on late Thursday night, triggering protests by medical staff demanding action against the accused and protection from violent incidents.

Police sources said five people have been arrested in connection with the case.

 

Details Of The Doctor Assault Incident

According to police, Tukaram Bhalke was attending patients when some youth reached there to treat a patient Vijay Singh for the fatal injuries he had suffered.

The mob wanted the doctor to treat him without registering his name.

When the doctor insisted on recording his name in the Out Patient Department (OPD) register to treat them as a Medico-Legal Case (MLC), the youth, who were about a dozen in number, assaulted him.

The other staff came to Bhalke's rescue and tried to persuade the gang but they kept attacking him.

Medical Staff Protest And Demands

Following the incident, the angry doctors went on a strike condemning the incident and seeking the arrest of the accused.

Bhalke has also lodged a complaint at New Town Police Station in Bidar.

Government Response To The Incident

Condemning the incident, Bidar District In-charge Minister Eshwar Khandre said the assault on doctors by some individuals at BRIMS is unacceptable.

In a statement, he said he has directed officials to conduct an inquiry and take action against those responsible.

"No one has the right to take the law into their own hands. Such incidents weaken the morale of doctors," he said.

The minister, who holds the forest portfolio, instructed the Deputy Commissioner and the Superintendent of Police to conduct a comprehensive investigation into the incident, initiate strict action against the accused, and take measures to provide enhanced security at the district hospital.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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