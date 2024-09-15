News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Doc murder: CBI slaps KG Kar ex-principal with evidence tampering charge

Doc murder: CBI slaps KG Kar ex-principal with evidence tampering charge

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
September 15, 2024 09:31 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

In a significant development, the Central Bureau of Investigation on Saturday slapped charges of tampering with evidence against former principal of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital Sandip Ghosh, currently in judicial custody in a corruption case, in the medic's rape-murder case, an official of the probe agency said.

IMAGE: RG Kar Medical College and Hospital's ex-principal Sandip Ghosh being taken to Alipore judges district and session court, in Kolkata, September 3, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

The agency also arrested Abhijit Mondal, the officer in charge of Tala police station, for his alleged involvement in the rape and murder of an on-duty woman medic in the RG Kar Hospital, he said.

 

The hospital is under the jurisdiction of Tala police station.

The central agency had applied before a court seeking the remand of Ghosh.

The court has asked the jail authorities to produce him for CBI custody, the official added.

Three persons have so far been arrested in connection with the rape and murder case.

On August 9, the semi-nude body of the woman postgraduate trainee was recovered from the seminar hall of the hospital.

Mondal, who was on Saturday questioned by the CBI officers at their CGO Complex office here for several hours, was arrested in the evening after he failed to give them satisfying answers.

The police officer was arrested on charges of destruction of evidence and others, the officer said adding Mondal was also accused of delaying in lodging the FIR.

"The policeman has been questioned eight times earlier and every time he gave different versions. He has been arrested and will be produced in the court tomorrow (Monday)," the CBI officer told PTI.

He was taken to a hospital for the customary post-arrest medical test.

Earlier, one civic volunteer was arrested by the Kolkata police in connection with the rape and murder case which is now being investigated by the CBI on an order of the Calcutta High Court.

The central agency arrested Ghosh on September 2 in a case of financial irregularities at the hospital.

CBI had applied in court seeking the remand of Ghosh. The court has asked the jail authorities to produce him for CBI custody, the official added.

 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
ED raids former principal of RG Kar medical college
ED raids former principal of RG Kar medical college
CBI arrests RG Kar ex-principal over fin irregularities
CBI arrests RG Kar ex-principal over fin irregularities
Sandip Ghosh's wife bought 2 assets without nod: ED
Sandip Ghosh's wife bought 2 assets without nod: ED
K'taka BJP MLA held for threatening contractor
K'taka BJP MLA held for threatening contractor
PIX: Forest stun Liverpool; City, United, Chelsea win
PIX: Forest stun Liverpool; City, United, Chelsea win
Diamond League PIX: The Best of The Best-2
Diamond League PIX: The Best of The Best-2
Neeraj Chopra misses out on Diamond Trophy by 0.01cm
Neeraj Chopra misses out on Diamond Trophy by 0.01cm

More like this

Sandip Ghosh had criminal nexus with co-accused: CBI

Sandip Ghosh had criminal nexus with co-accused: CBI

Now, ex-RG Kar principal held in doc rape-murder case

Now, ex-RG Kar principal held in doc rape-murder case

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances