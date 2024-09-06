News
Rediff.com  » News » ED raids former principal of RG Kar medical college

ED raids former principal of RG Kar medical college

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
September 06, 2024 10:15 IST
Enforcement Directorate (ED) officers on Friday conducted simultaneous search operations at the residences of Sandip Ghosh, the former principal of the state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, and three of his associates in connection with alleged financial irregularities at the institute, an officer said.

IMAGE: CISF personnel stand guard at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital during the junior doctors strike against the Kolkata doctor's rape-murder case, in Kolkata on Thursday. Photograph: ANI Photo

The raids were carried out at Ghosh's residence in Beliaghata and at two locations in Howrah and Subhasgram. All the four are already in Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) custody.

"We reached these places around 6.15 am and started our raids," the officer told PTI.

 

The ED has filed an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) against Ghosh, which is analogous to a first information report (FIR) in criminal cases.

On August 23, the Calcutta high court ordered the transfer of the investigation into the alleged financial irregularities at state-run hospital from a state-constituted Special Investigation Team (SIT) to the CBI.

This decision followed a petition by Dr. Akhtar Ali, the former deputy superintendent of the facility, who sought an investigation by the ED into multiple allegations of financial misconduct during Ghosh's tenure as principal.

Ghosh served as principal from February 2021 to September 2023.

He was briefly transferred from RG Kar in October 2023 but was reinstated within a month.

Dr Ali had raised concerns that the corruption at RG Kar hospital might be linked to the doctor's death, suggesting that the victim was aware of the misconduct and might have threatened to expose it.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
