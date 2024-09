The Central Bureau of Investigation on Saturday added rape and murder charge against former RG Kar hospital principal Sandip Ghosh, an agency official said.

IMAGE: CBI brings former principal of the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, Dr Sandip Ghosh to CBI Special Crime Branch at CGO complex, Salt Lake in Kolkata. Photograph: ANI Photo

An on-duty doctor was raped and murdered in state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9.

Ghosh is currently in judicial custody in a corruption case.

A policeman was also arrested in the rape and murder case, the official said.