Sandip Ghosh's wife bought 2 properties without proper govt nod: ED

Sandip Ghosh's wife bought 2 properties without proper govt nod: ED

Source: PTI
September 11, 2024 01:34 IST
The Enforcement Directorate Tuesday claimed that the wife of Sandip Ghosh, the former principal of Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, purchased two immovable assets without "proper approval" from West Bengal government authorities.

IMAGE: RG Kar Medical College and Hospital's ex-principal Sandip Ghosh being taken to Alipore judges district and session court, in Kolkata, September 3, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo.

The federal agency alleged in a statement that it has "found" documents related to about half-a-dozen houses, flats and a farmhouse owned by the doctor couple during searches conducted against them and their "close relatives" on September 6 at seven locations in Kolkata.

 

Sandip Ghosh has been booked by the ED in an alleged financial irregularities linked money laundering case after taking cognisance of a CBI FIR. The ex-principal came under the scanner following the rape and murder of a 31-year-old postgraduate trainee doctor at the hospital on August 9.

The ED said his wife, Dr Sangeeta Ghosh, purchased two immovable properties "without any proper approval from the state government authorities".

"Interestingly, a post facto approval was granted to Dr Sangeeta Ghosh to purchase the property by Dr Sandip Ghosh in the year 2021," it said.

During this period, Sandip Ghosh was posted as the principal of RG Kar hospital and Dr Sangeeta Ghosh was posted there as an assistant professor, it said.

The agency said documents related to a flat in Murshidabad, three in Kolkata, apart from two houses in Kolkata "acquired by" the two, along with documents relating to a farmhouse owned by them, were found during the raids.

"Various other incriminating documents and digital devices belonging to Dr Sandip Ghosh were seized during the searches. These documents were seized based on the prima facie suspicion that those properties were purchased out of proceeds of crime," the ED said.

A Kolkata court Tuesday sent Sandip Ghosh to judicial custody till September 23 in the CBI case.

The court also sent his security personnel Afsar Ali and two alleged associates -- medical equipment vendor Biplab Singha and pharmacy shop owner Suman Hazara -- to judicial custody till September 23.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
