DMK writes to Speaker for separate seating in LS after Congress break-up

DMK leader Kanimozhi Karunanidhi wrote to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla for changing the seating arrangement in view of the changed political circumstances.

IMAGE: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK chief MK Stalin. Photograph: ANI Photo

The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam on Friday sought a change in seating arrangement for its MPs in the Lok Sabha, saying their alliance with the Congress has ended and it would not be appropriate for its members to sit alongside those of the Congress.

Key Points DMK leader Kanimozhi Karunanidhi wrote to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla for changing the seating arrangement after Congress exit

The Congress, which won only five seats in the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, has gone ahead in extending support to the TVK in government formation.

The Congress had contested the assembly polls as part of the pre-poll alliance with the DMK.

DMK leader Kanimozhi Karunanidhi wrote to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla for changing the seating arrangement in view of the changed political circumstances.

"I write to respectfully request suitable changes in the seating arrangement of the Members of Parliament belonging to the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) in the Lok Sabha.

"In view of the changed political circumstances and as our alliance with the Indian National Congress has come to an end, it may not be appropriate for our Members to continue occupying the present seating arrangement alongside them in the House," the Toothukkudi MP said in her letter to Birla.

She requested the Speaker to make the necessary arrangements for the members of the DMK parliamentary party to be allotted separate seating, enabling them to effectively discharge their responsibilities in the House.

The Congress, which won only five seats in the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, has gone ahead in extending support to the TVK in government formation, thus putting an end to the alliance with its old ally DMK.

The Congress had contested the assembly polls as part of the pre-poll alliance with the DMK.

This has led to acrimony between the two parties with senior DMK leaders calling this action of the Congress "backstabbing" and "betrayal".

The Congress, however, justified its action, saying the DMK had also contested the 2014 election alone.