Shivakumar to take oath as K'taka CM; religious heads, students to attend

D K Shivakumar, the prominent Vokkaliga leader and Karnataka Congress President, is slated to be sworn in as the new Chief Minister of Karnataka today, fulfilling his long-held ambition after a significant power transition within the party.

IMAGE: Congress leader G Parameshwara meets Chief Minister-designate D K Shivakumar ahead of the swearing-in ceremony of the Karnataka Cabinet, in Bengaluru . Photograph: @DrParameshwara/X

Key Points D K Shivakumar will be sworn in as the Chief Minister of Karnataka today at 4:05 pm at Lok Bhavan.

The oath of office and secrecy will be administered by Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot.

A limited number of ministers (12-14) are expected to take oath in the first phase, with the final list from the high command pending.

The ceremony is planned to be low-key to avoid peak-hour traffic disruption in Bengaluru.

Senior Congress leaders, CMs from INDIA bloc states, and various dignitaries are expected to attend.

State Congress President D K Shivakumar will be sworn in as the chief minister of Karnataka on Wednesday, along with some ministers, in a ceremony planned at Lok Bhavan in Bengaluru.

The 64-year-old Vokkaliga strongman, who was elected as leader of the Congress Legislature Party in Karnataka on May 30, will be administered the oath of office and secrecy by Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot at 4.05 pm at Lok Bhavan's Glass House.

Cabinet Formation and High Command's Role

Though it is not officially known how many ministers will take oath on Wednesday in the first phase, sources suggest that 12 to 14 may be sworn in.

By occupying the state's highest political office, the eighth-time MLA "DK Shi," as he is popularly called, Shivakumar will fulfil his long-cherished dream after a prolonged power tussle with Siddaramaiah, who stepped down as CM last week.

Siddaramaiah resigned as directed by the Congress high command, paving the way for Shivakumar, considered the party's troubleshooter in South India, to assume the coveted position.

Speaking to reporters on landing in Bengaluru from Delhi late last night, Shivakumar said, "The names that are being speculated by the media for ministerial posts are not official. After 10 am or by noon (on Wednesday), the high command in Delhi will send the list of names, we will discuss and share our opinion, and after that, Delhi will take the final decision and send me the list. Thereafter, I will send the list to the Lok Bhavan."

He said the groundbreaking ceremony for the Congress Bhavan in Bengaluru, which was scheduled for the evening, will be held on some other day.

After the swearing-in, Shivakumar said, he will head a cabinet meeting, and after seeing off the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi and AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge, he will go to meet the state Congress office bearers, Block Presidents, District Presidents, Guarantee Committee heads and those invited to the party's Bharat Jodo Bhavan in Bengaluru.

Ceremony Details and Guest List

The swearing-in ceremony is reportedly low-key due to concerns over peak-hour traffic disruption in Bengaluru caused by the anticipated influx of Congress workers and supporters from across the state.

The swearing-in was earlier planned to be held on the grand steps of Vidhana Soudha in front of a large gathering.

According to sources, Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, and party General Secretaries K C Venugopal and Randeep Singh Surjewala are expected to attend the event.

CMs from Congress and INDIA bloc-ruled states, along with several state and central leaders, dignitaries, and invitees, are also expected to be present. Religious leaders of all major communities, including heads of various maths, have been invited, sources said.

According to officials, the invitees include students from a government school in Doddaalahalli in Kanakapura, Shivakumar's native village, and representatives from various sections of society, including labourers, civic workers, farmer leaders, women self-help groups, and pro-Kannada organisations.

Lobbying and Security Arrangements

Hectic parleys were held in New Delhi on Tuesday involving the Congress high command, Shivakumar, and Siddaramaiah regarding the composition of the Council of Ministers. Kharge and Rahul Gandhi had attended the meetings.

The sanctioned strength of Karnataka's ministry is 34, including the CM.

Intense lobbying has been witnessed among ministerial aspirants over the last couple of days, with many travelling to New Delhi to push their case before the high command. While some ministers from Siddaramaiah's cabinet are trying to secure their positions, legislators hoping for cabinet berths have also reached the national capital.

Elaborate arrangements have been made for the swearing-in ceremony at Lok Bhavan. Congress flags and large banners featuring leaders, including Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Shivakumar, Venugopal, Surjewala, and Siddaramaiah, have been put up around Vidhana Soudha and the Lok Bhavan area.

The stretch from Vidhana Soudha to Lok Bhavan has been lined with Congress flags and banners, while LED screens have been installed at multiple locations to telecast the ceremony for people gathered outside.

Tight security arrangements have been made around the venue, with barricades erected on roads leading to Lok Bhavan in anticipation of large gatherings. Comprehensive security arrangements have been made.

Since it is an indoor event with limited seating capacity, entry will be restricted to invited guests only, Bengaluru Police Commissioner Seemant Kumar Singh told reporters. He said necessary measures had been taken to ensure the public would not face inconvenience, adding that traffic plans and advisories had been issued.

In view of the expected public gatherings and heavy traffic around Lok Bhavan, a half-day holiday has been declared on June 3 for employees working at Vidhana Soudha, Vikasa Soudha, and the Multi-Storeyed Government Office Building.