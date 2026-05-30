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Home  » News » DK Shivakumar elected CLP leader, to take oath as K'taka CM on June 3

DK Shivakumar elected CLP leader, to take oath as K'taka CM on June 3

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
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May 30, 2026 21:51 IST

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D K Shivakumar is set to become the next Chief Minister of Karnataka after receiving an invitation from the Governor to take the oath of office on June 3.

DK Shivakumar

IMAGE: The newly elected CLP leader in Karnataka, D K Shivakumar, meets Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot at Lok Bhavan in Bengaluru and stakes claim to form a new government. Photograph: @DKShivakumar/X

Key Points

  • D K Shivakumar invited to take oath as Karnataka Chief Minister on June 3.
  • The oath ceremony is scheduled to take place at Lok Bhavan.
  • Shivakumar was elected leader of the Congress Legislature Party.
  • Shivakumar staked his claim to form a new government after being elected CLP leader.

Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot on Saturday invited the newly elected CLP leader D K Shivakumar, to take oath as the chief minister of the state along with team members on June 3.

The invitation followed Shivakumar's meeting with the Governor at Lok Bhavan, where he staked his claim to form a new government.

 

Shivakumar was accompanied by outgoing Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and other senior state leaders.

Oath Ceremony Details

"I am in receipt of your letter dated 30th May, 2026, staking a claim to form the government. I invite you to take oath as the Chief Minister of Karnataka along with team members," the Governor said in a letter to Shivakumar.

The oath ceremony will take place at 4:05 PM on June 3, 2026, on the Lok Bhavan premises, the letter stated.

Shivakumar's Election as CLP Leader

Earlier, Shivakumar, who is also the state Congress president, was elected leader of the legislature party, paving the way for him to take over as the next chief minister of the state.

In his letter to the Governor staking his claim, Shivakumar stated that the Karnataka CLP consisting of 135 members of the Indian National Congress, 2 associated members and 1 Raita Sangha MLA, had unanimously elected him as the Leader of the Congress Legislature Party.

He requested the Governor to administer the oath to him as Chief Minister and to the others as the Council of Ministers.

Previous Role and Resignation

Shivakumar previously served as the Deputy Chief Minister in the Siddaramaiah government.

Siddaramaiah resigned as Chief Minister on Thursday and Governor Gehlot accepted his resignation the next day and dissolved the Council of Ministers.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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