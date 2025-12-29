HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
'200% certain, Shivakumar will get power on Jan 6 or 9': Cong MLA

Source: PTI
December 29, 2025 22:23 IST

Karnataka Congress MLA Iqbal Hussain on Monday once again claimed that deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar will become the chief minister of the state early in January.

IMAGE: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and state Congress president and deputy CM DK Shivakumar during the Congress Foundation Day event organised in Bengaluru, December 28, 2025. Photograph: @siddaramaiah X/ANI Photo

The legislator from Ramanagara, who is a supporter of Shivakumar, had earlier this month predicted January 6 or 9 as the date for the CM change.

 

The power tussle within the ruling party has intensified amid speculations about a change in chief minister in the state, after the Congress government reached the halfway mark of its five-year term on November 20.

The speculation was fueled by the "power-sharing" pact between Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar in 2023.

"There are some people who can predict rains and tragedies accurately. After hearing from such people, I have said the dates as January 6 or 9. Let's see, I have faith in God," Iqbal Hussain said.

Speaking to reporters in Ramanagara, he said, "200 percent Shivakumar will get power either on January 6 or 9."

Responding to a question whether the high command had approved, the MLA said, "There is a clarity...didn't our leader (Shivakumar) say there is an agreement. Only if there is an agreement, our leader would say it; if not, he wouldn't have said it."

Amid the leadership issue, Siddaramaiah on December 19 had asserted in the Legislative Assembly that he would continue in office. He had also said that the Congress high command was "in my favour" and asserted that no decision was made on him staying at the helm for only two-and-a-half years.

Reacting to this, Shivakumar, had said that he and Siddaramaiah have come to an agreement with the involvement of the Congress high command, and both of them will abide by it.

