Rediff.com  » News » Discontent in party over seat-sharing: Maha Cong chief

Discontent in party over seat-sharing: Maha Cong chief

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
April 09, 2024 19:50 IST
Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole on Tuesday said his party did not 'surrender' but took a step back in the seat-sharing negotiations with its Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance partners as the talks could not go on indefinitely.

IMAGE: Shiv Sena-Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray chief Uddhav Thackeray and Congress leader Nana Patole during a Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) joint press conference on alliance seat sharing ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, in Mumbai on Tuesday, April 9, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

Patole's statement came even as there was apparent disgruntlement in the state unit over Congress ceding seats such as Sangli and Bhiwandi.

"We took a step back, we did not surrender," he told reporters after the seat-sharing formula was announced.

 

"The deal has been finalised after consultations with the party high command. We tried our best to get the seats where we had good prospects of winning. But the talks cannot be stretched too far as the election process has already begun," Patole said.

On the Sangli unit of Congress calling a meeting on Wednesday to discuss the future course of action, he said it was done after taking his permission.

As per Congress sources, the party's local leadership in Mumbai too was upset over the failure to get at least three out of six seats in Mumbai.

As per the deal, Congress will contest two and Shiv Sena-Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray four seats in Maharashtra's capital.

Mumbai Congress chief Varsha Gaikwad had written a letter to All India Congress Committee general secretary K Venugopal complaining that the state leadership sacrificed the party's interests in Mumbai, sources said.

The MVA earlier on Tuesday announced its seat-sharing formula for 48 seats in Maharashtra with the Shiv Sena-UBT getting the major chunk of 21 seats, Congress 17 and the Nationalist Congress Party-Sharadchandra Pawar 10 seats.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
