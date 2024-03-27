News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » LS poll: Shiv Sena-UBT releases 1st list amid rift with Cong

LS poll: Shiv Sena-UBT releases 1st list amid rift with Cong

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
March 27, 2024 11:53 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Shiv Sena-Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray on Wednesday released its first list of 16 candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, nominating former Union ministers Anant Geete and Arvind Sawant from Raigad and South Mumbai constituencies respectively.

IMAGE: Shiv Sena-UBT chief Uddhav Thackeray addresses the Bharat Jodo Nyay Manzil - INDIA Rally, at Shivaji Park in Mumbai on March 18, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

The party re-nominated all five sitting MPs, who stayed with party chief Uddhav Thackeray, following the outfit's split in 2022. These lawmakers are Arvind Sawant (South Mumbai), Rajan Vichare (Thane), Vinayak Raut (Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg), Omraje Nimbalkar (Dharashiv) and Sanjay Jadhav (Parbhani).

Sawant had resigned as a Union minister after the undivided Shiv Sena quit the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) over the power-sharing agreement in Maharashtra.

Vichare represents Thane, the home turf of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, whose rebellion triggered a split in the Shiv Sena founded by Bal Thackeray in 1966.

The Sena-UBT also fielded veteran party leader Chandrakant Khaire from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

Khaire had lost to All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) candidate Imtiaz Jaleel in 2019.

 

From Mumbai North-East, the party fielded Sanjay Patil, a former Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MLA and MP who later joined the Shiv Sena.

From Mumbai North-West, the party nominated Amol Kirtikar, son of Shiv Sena MP Gajanan Kirtikar, who owes allegiance to CM Shinde-led Sena.

The Sena-UB has fielded popular wrestler Chandrahar Patil from Sangli despite the Congress announcing Vishal Patil’s name from the same seat.

Similarly, Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam was vying for the Mumbai North West Lok Sabha constituency.

The party is yet to announce any candidate for Mumbai South-Central, a seat which the Shiv Sena (UBT) as well as its ally Congress are keen to contest.

The party named Narendra Khedekar as its candidate from Buldhana, Sanjay Deshmukh from Yavatmal-Washim, Sanjay Wakchowre-Patil from Maval, Rajabhau Waje from Nashik, Bhausaheb Wakchaure from Shirdi and Nagesh Patil Ashtikar from Hingoli.

The Uddhav Thackeray-led party is a constituent of the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) in the state.

Another MVA constituent, NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) is yet to officially declare its candidates in the state for the April-May Lok Sabha polls. On the other hand, the Congress, which is also a part of the state-level grouping of the opposition parties, has declared its candidates on some seats where there is no tussle with its alliance partners.

Maharashtra, which has 48 Lok Sabha seats, the second highest after Uttar Pradesh (80), will vote in five phases starting from April 19.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'BJP thinks NCP can tilt the balance in 2024'
'BJP thinks NCP can tilt the balance in 2024'
'BJP needs us more than Shiv Sena needs them'
'BJP needs us more than Shiv Sena needs them'
Raj Thackeray May Get 1 Lok Sabha Seat
Raj Thackeray May Get 1 Lok Sabha Seat
What's Adani Doing With King's B-i-l?
What's Adani Doing With King's B-i-l?
Chh'garh: 2 women among 6 Naxalites killed in encounter
Chh'garh: 2 women among 6 Naxalites killed in encounter
Radhika, This Designer Has A Tip For You
Radhika, This Designer Has A Tip For You
Valuation of FMCG stocks is likely to be attractive
Valuation of FMCG stocks is likely to be attractive
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Why BJP hasn't named Maharashtra candidates so far

Why BJP hasn't named Maharashtra candidates so far

'Ajit Pawar can't escape from BJP's cage'

'Ajit Pawar can't escape from BJP's cage'

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances