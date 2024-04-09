News
MVA seals poll pact in Maharashtra: Here's the break-up of seats

MVA seals poll pact in Maharashtra: Here's the break-up of seats

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
April 09, 2024 13:31 IST
The opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi on Tuesday announced its seat-sharing formula for the Lok Sabha polls with the Shiv Sena-Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray getting the major chunk of 21 seats, while the Congress will contest 17 seats and the Nationalist Congress Party-Sharadchandra Pawar 10.

IMAGE: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, NCP-SP chief Sharad Pawar and Shiv Sena-UBT chief Uddhav Thackeray during a press conference after the INDIA bloc, in Mumbai on September 2, 2023. Photograph: ANI Photo

The Congress gave up its claim on the contentious Sangli and Bhiwandi seats, which will now be contested by the Sena-UBT and the NCP-SP, respectively.

While the Sena-UBT said the goal of the alliance was to defeat the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Congress said it has decided to be 'large-hearted' to achieve this objective.

 

NCP-SP chief Sharad Pawar, Shiv Sena-UBT leader Uddhav Thackeray and state Congress president Nana Patole announced the poll pact for the 48 parliamentary seats in the state after weeks of hectic negotiations.

Addressing a press conference at 'Shivalaya', the Shiv Sena-UBT office in south Mumbai, party head and former state chief minister Uddhav Thackeray said the seat-sharing deal has been reached and in an alliance, winning is important and defeating the BJP is the goal.

"When victory against the BJP is the larger goal, we have to set aside certain differences," he said when asked about the Shiv Sena-UBT refusing to give Sangli seat to the Congress.

Thackeray said there was a strange coincidence of surya grahan (solar eclipse), amavasya (new moon) and the BJP rally on the same day (Monday).

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech yesterday was not that of a prime minister. When we respond, please don't take it as an insult of the prime minister. Our criticism will be about a leader of a corrupt party," Thackeray said to a query on Modi referring to his party as 'fake Shiv Sena'.

"It is not right for a leader of the party of extortionists to call us fake," he said.

The BJP is a 'party of extortionists' and this was seen after the electoral bonds 'scam' was exposed, Thackeray claimed.

Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole said his party has decided to be 'large-hearted' to achieve the final goal of defeating PM Modi and the BJP.

The Congress workers will fight the BJP and ensure victory of the MVA candidates in Sangli and Bhiwandi, he said.

"Our workers will never forget how the BJP ill-treated our leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi," he said.

Patole said the parties of Thackeray and Sharad Pawar were 'hijacked' by rebels.

"Leaders of both the original parties are with us and Modi calls the Uddhav Thackeray-led party as fake Shiv Sena," he said.

As part of the deal, the Shiv Sena-UBT has got Jalgaon, Parbhani, Nashik, Palghar, Kalyan, Thane, Raigad, Maval, Osmanabad, Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg, Buldhana, Hathkanangkale, Aurangabad, Shirdi, Sangli, Hingoli, Yavatmal-Washim, Mumbai South, Mumbai South Central, Mumbai North West and Mumbai North East seats.

The Congress has got Nandurbar, Dhule, Akola, Amravati, Nagpur, Bhandara-Gondia, Gadchiroli-Chimur, Chandrapur, Nanded, Jalna, Mumbai North Central, Mumbai North, Pune, Latur, Solapur, Kolhapur and Ramtek seats.

The NCP-SP will contest Baramati, Shirur, Satara, Bhiwandi, Dindori, Madha, Raver, Wardhan, Ahmednagar South and Beed seats.
The Lok Sabha polls will be held in the state in five phases from April 19 to May 20.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
 
