Didi Makes Momos

Didi Makes Momos

By Rediff News Bureau
July 15, 2022 17:21 IST
IMAGE: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee makes momos at a local stall during her morning walk in Darjeeling. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu interacts with Bommarabettu Laxmijanardhan Santosh -- the Bharatiya Janata Party's general secretary (organisation) and inarguably the fourth most important leader in the ruling party. Photograph: PTI Photo

 

IMAGE: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat presents an honorary doctorate to former ISRO chief Dr K Kasturirangan at the Sri Sathya Sai University for Human Excellence in Muddenahalli. Photograph: PTI Photo

 

IMAGE: Bhagwat presents an honorary doctorate to cricket legend Sunil Gavaskar at the Sri Sathya Sai University for Human Excellence in Muddenahalli. Photograph: PTI Photo

 

IMAGE: Singer Daler Mehndi being taken to jail after medical tests at the Mata Kaushalya government hospital in Patiala after being sentenced to two years in prison in a 2003 human trafficking case. Photograph: ANI Photo
 

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com

Rediff News Bureau
 
