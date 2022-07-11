7/11 Survivors Remember That Horrific Day

Survivors, victims' families of the July 11, 2006 Mumbai serial train blasts paid tribute to the 209 victims at a memorial at the Mahim railway station, one of the blast sites, in north central Mumbai, July 11, 2022.

IMAGE: Mahendra Pitale, a survivor of the 2006 Mumbai train blasts, pays tribute at a memorial at the Mahim railway station. All Photographs: Sahil Salvi

IMAGE: Pitale lost one of his hands in the blast.

IMAGE: Sniffer dogs were used to detect how the bombs were placed above the trains.

IMAGE: Police personnel carry a wreath to be placed at the memorial.

IMAGE: A view of the memorial through the wreath.

IMAGE: A bystander in conversation with Pitale.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com