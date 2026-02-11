'Dhurandhar' singer Jasmine Sandlas stops concert to ensure women's safety

Punjabi singer Jasmine Sandlas halted her concert to address the harassment of women in the audience, sparking widespread praise for her commitment to safety and respect.

IMAGE: Jasmine Sandlas is seen beginning to sing when she suddenly says, "Security, can you please remove these two guys? Kudiya nu tang kar rahe hai (They are troubling these women)". Photograph: @JasmineSandlas/X

Many social media users and journalists shared the video from Sandlas' recent concert, which was held at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on February 7.

She then addresses the crowd in Punjabi and says, "Appan gawan ge hi nahi jab tak kudiya safe ni feel karti hoye (I will not perform till the time women don't feel safe in my concert)."

"I will casually walk around like this until the problem is solved," added the Punjabi singer, who received loud cheers from the crowd.

Netizens lauds Jasmine Sandlas

The video has since gone viral on social media, drawing praise for Sandlas for taking a stand on women's safety.

"Respect to Jasmine Sandlas for taking a stand when it truly mattered. No performance is more important than the safety and dignity of women in the audience.

"Artists using their platform to call out harassment sends a powerful message that such behavior will not be tolerated. Every woman deserves to feel safe in public spaces especially at events meant for joy and celebration," said a user on X.

Another user said, "We need more Jasmine Sandlas around us."

"Bravo Jasmine Sandlas... Respect! This is how you take a stand," read a post.

Jasmine Sandlas' Music Career

Sandlas is quite popular in the Punjabi music industry and has crooned tracks such as Illegal Weapon, Sip Sip and Taras from horror comedy Munjya.

She most recently sang two chartbuster tracks for Aditya Dhar's spy drama movie Dhurandhar -- lending her voice to the title track along with rapper Hanumankind, and Shararat with Madhubanti Bagchi.

At the concert, she was joined by Ayesha Khan, who performed in the music video on Shararat .

"Main saare steps bhool gayi stage pe aake. I'm so glad to be here. I always tell Jasmine, she's a god's child," Khan said.