Dera chief's former jailer wins on BJP ticket

Dera chief's former jailer wins on BJP ticket

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
October 09, 2024 14:03 IST
Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh's former jailer Sunil Sangwan has won the Charkhi Dadri seat in Haryana as Bharatiya Janata Party candidate.

IMAGE: BJP leader Sunil Sangwan. Photograph: Mohd Zakir/ANI Photo

Sangwan, a former jail superintendent, defeated Congress' Manisha Sangwan by 1,957 votes.

Haryana went to polls on October 5, while the results were declared on Tuesday.

 

Sangwan had quit from his post recently taking voluntary retirement.

He last served in Gurugram district and joined the BJP ahead of the October 5 assembly polls.

He is the son of former MLA and ex-minister Satpal Sangwan.

Sunil Sangwan, during his tenure, served as superintendent of many jails, including the Sunaria jail in Rohtak for five years, where Dera chief is lodged.

Last week, Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh had walked out of the Sunaria jail on a 20-day parole granted by the Haryana government.

Singh has been serving a 20-year sentence since 2017 for raping two of his disciples.

The Dera chief and three others were also convicted in 2019 for the murder of a journalist in 2002.

Singh was let out on parole quite a few times while Sangwan was Sunaria jail superintendent.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Was Ram Rahim BJP's trump card in Haryana?
Amid BJP's historic win, 8 Haryana ministers lose
BJP's 'sweet' dig at Rahul, sends jalebi to Cong HQ
Foxconn arm to infuse Rs 13K cr to set up TN factory
'Exhausted In Long Fight For Justice'
Roy's DNA was found on Kolkata doctor's body: CBI
Joe Root is England's top run-scorer in Tests!
