BJP takes 'sweet' swipe at Rahul, sends jalebi to Cong HQ

BJP takes 'sweet' swipe at Rahul, sends jalebi to Cong HQ

By REDIFF NEWS
October 09, 2024 11:40 IST
The Bharatiya Janata Party celebrated it's thrilling Haryana win by bursting crackers and distributing sweets.

IMAGE: BJP workers celebrate the party's victory in the Haryana assembly elections with jalebis. Photograph: @zubinashara/X

But the major attraction was neither laddoos or any other mithai, but jalebis.

In a swipe at Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, the BJP's Haryana unit said it has ordered a box of jalebi to be delivered to his house.

A snapshot of a food aggregator's app showed that an order for 1 kg of the deep-fried sweet was placed from a well-known shop in Delhi’s Connaught Place to 24, Akbar Road.

“On behalf of all workers Bharatiya Janata Party Haryana, jalebi has been sent to Rahul Gandhi’s house,” the Haryana BJP shared the order on X.

 

In the run-up to the Haryana polls, Gandhi while addressing an election rally in Gohana on October 3, showed a box of the famous jalebi-maker Matu Ram 'halwai' and emphasised that his jalebi should be sold across the country.

He also said the jalebis should also be exported which will generate more employment opportunities as he slammed the Centre and BJP for their business policies.

However, BJP on Tuesday clinched a stunning hat-trick win in Haryana overcoming anti-incumbency and dashing Congress' hopes of a comeback.

Gohana’s jumbo-sized jalebis made a entry during the Haryana poll campaign. Both Gandhi and Prime Minister Narendra Modi mentioned its legendary creator Matu Ram in their speeches for their respective poll campaigns.

"The jalebi is made of pure desi ghee... it is crispy yet soft... and each one weighs around 250 gram. A box of four, weighing about one kilogram, costs Rs 320," Raman Gupta, one of the grandsons, told PTI.

REDIFF NEWS
 
