News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » News » BJP reverses Haryana trends, eyes majority

BJP reverses Haryana trends, eyes majority

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
Last updated on: October 08, 2024 10:40 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party and the Congress were engaged in a sea-saw battle in Haryana on Tuesday as the Election Commission website showed the saffron party was just ahead of the Congress after about two hours of counting of votes on Tuesday.

IMAGE: Congress leader and Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi with former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda during an election rally at Hooda Ground in Ambala. Photograph: ANI Photo

The counting of votes for all the 90 assembly seats began at 93 centres in 22 districts of the state amid tight security.

 

While the BJP is looking to retain power for a third consecutive term, the Congress is eyeing a comeback in Haryana after 10 years.

Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini was leading in Ladwa in Kurukshetra district.

As per the early trends shown by Election Commission website, former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda was leading from his Garhi Sampla-Kiloi seat in Rohtak district.

Congress' Vinesh Phogat was leading from Julana seat in Jind.

Haryana's Chief Electoral Officer Pankaj Agarwal said three-tier security arrangements have been put in place at counting venues. Agarwal had Monday said the postal ballots will be counted first, followed by the counting of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs).

Several exit polls have predicted a Congress victory in Haryana which recorded a voter turnout of 67.90 per cent. However, the BJP has claimed it will return to power for a third consecutive term.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'We Are Voting For Next Chief Minister'
'We Are Voting For Next Chief Minister'
'We Have To Defeat The BJP'
'We Have To Defeat The BJP'
Dalits Votes Matter In Haryana Elections
Dalits Votes Matter In Haryana Elections
As NC-Cong eye majority, Omar says respect mandate
As NC-Cong eye majority, Omar says respect mandate
Sharvari Looks Fit And Fab
Sharvari Looks Fit And Fab
Congress+NC ahead in J-K, show early trends
Congress+NC ahead in J-K, show early trends
'Am I To Reveal This Info To I-T Dept?'
'Am I To Reveal This Info To I-T Dept?'
Battle for two states 2024

Battle for two states

More like this

Hooda or Selja, who will be Cong's Haryana CM pick?

Hooda or Selja, who will be Cong's Haryana CM pick?

Neither tired nor retired: Hooda on Haryana CM race

Neither tired nor retired: Hooda on Haryana CM race

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances