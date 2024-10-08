BJP reverses Haryana trends, eyes majority

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party and the Congress were engaged in a sea-saw battle in Haryana on Tuesday as the Election Commission website showed the saffron party was just ahead of the Congress after about two hours of counting of votes on Tuesday.

IMAGE: Congress leader and Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi with former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda during an election rally at Hooda Ground in Ambala. Photograph: ANI Photo

The counting of votes for all the 90 assembly seats began at 93 centres in 22 districts of the state amid tight security.

While the BJP is looking to retain power for a third consecutive term, the Congress is eyeing a comeback in Haryana after 10 years.

Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini was leading in Ladwa in Kurukshetra district.

As per the early trends shown by Election Commission website, former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda was leading from his Garhi Sampla-Kiloi seat in Rohtak district.

Congress' Vinesh Phogat was leading from Julana seat in Jind.

Haryana's Chief Electoral Officer Pankaj Agarwal said three-tier security arrangements have been put in place at counting venues. Agarwal had Monday said the postal ballots will be counted first, followed by the counting of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs).

Several exit polls have predicted a Congress victory in Haryana which recorded a voter turnout of 67.90 per cent. However, the BJP has claimed it will return to power for a third consecutive term.