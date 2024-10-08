Amid BJP's historic win, 8 Haryana ministers, speaker lose

Eight out of 10 ministers under the Nayab Singh Saini government faced defeat in the Haryana assembly polls.

IMAGE: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini with his cabinet colleagues, on March 12, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

Assembly Speaker Gian Chand Gupta also lost from his Panchkula seat which was bagged by Congress' Chander Mohan.

The Bharatiya Janata Party is set to form the government for a third straight time in Haryana, bucking anti-incumbency.

But eight ministers lost, including Ranjit Singh Chautala who contested as an independent from Rania after he was denied the party ticket and came third.

The seat was bagged by Indian National Lok Dal's Arjun Chautala who defeated his nearest rival, Congress' Sarv Mitter, by 4,191 votes.

Ranjit Singh Chautala had unsuccessfully contested the Hisar Lok Sabha seat on a BJP ticket.

BJP's Subhash Sudha was defeated by Congress party's Ashok Arora by a margin of 3,243 votes in Thanesar.

In Nuh, BJP's Sanjay Singh was in the third position.

The seat was won by Congress party's Aftab Ahmed who defeated INLD's Tahir Hussain by 46,963 votes.

BJP's Assem Goel, who was also a minister in the Saini Cabinet, was defeated in Ambala City.

He lost to Congress nominee Nirmal Singh Mohra by a margin of 11,131 votes.

BJP's Kamal Gupta also lost in Hisar. Independent candidate Savitri Jindal won the seat defeating her closest rival, Congress party's Ram Niwas Rara.

In the Jagadhri seat, BJP's Kanwar Pal faced defeat at the hands of Congress' Akram Khan who won by a margin of 6,868 votes.

BJP's Jai Parkash Dalal was defeated by Congress candidate Rajbir Fartia by a margin of 792 votes in Loharu,.

BJP's Abhe Singh Yadav was defeated from Nangal Chaudhary seat by Congress' Manju Chaudhary by a margin of 6,930 votes.

However, BJP's Mahipal Dhana from Panipat Rural seat trounced Congress party's Sachin Kundu by a margin of 50,212 votes.

In Ballabhgarh, BJP's Mool Chand Sharma won by 17,730 votes over independent candidate Sharda Rathore.