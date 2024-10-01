News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » News » Dera chief gets 20-day parole, but EC bars his Haryana entry

Dera chief gets 20-day parole, but EC bars his Haryana entry

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
October 01, 2024 22:35 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Election Commission has set stringent terms for granting parole to rape convict Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, including a ban on his entry in Haryana, delivering public speeches and indulging in political activity.

IMAGE: Rape convict Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh.Photograph: ANI Photo

The Haryana government on Tuesday granted 20-day parole to the sect chief, official sources said.

 

In a letter to Haryana jail department's additional chief secretary, the state chief electoral officer referred to the September 30 letter by the administration which conveyed the "emergency and compelling reasons" furnished by the convict while seeking a 20-day parole.

The CEO said, "In view of the above mentioned letters, the state government may consider the matter regarding grant of parole (20 days) to convict Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh confined in district jail, Rohtak, subject to the correctness of the facts regarding emergency and compelling reasons as mentioned in your letter dated September 30,"

Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, the leader of Dera Sacha Sauda, is convicted in a rape case.

The CEO said that the parole will be subject to the conditions that he will not visit Haryana, will not make any public speech or indulge in any political activity during this period.

"Further, a strict watch should be kept on the movement of convict and it should be ensured that he does not indulge in any election-related activity. If he is found indulging in any objectionable activity, his parole should be cancelled forthwith," the letter warned.

The state goes to assembly polls on October 5 and results would be out on October 8.

The state administration has sought the EC's permission as the Model Code of Conduct is in place

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
BJP behind Kejriwal getting bail: Robert Vadra
BJP behind Kejriwal getting bail: Robert Vadra
Rape convict Dera chief gets 3-week furlough again
Rape convict Dera chief gets 3-week furlough again
Ram Rahim acquitted in ex-manager's murder case
Ram Rahim acquitted in ex-manager's murder case
'Pant plays the game in the right spirit' :Labuschagne
'Pant plays the game in the right spirit' :Labuschagne
'Dravid, Gambhir's passion for India is palpable'
'Dravid, Gambhir's passion for India is palpable'
GST mop-up rises 6.5% Y-o-Y to Rs 1.73 lakh cr in Sep
GST mop-up rises 6.5% Y-o-Y to Rs 1.73 lakh cr in Sep
Hindu body removes Sai Baba idols in Varanasi temples
Hindu body removes Sai Baba idols in Varanasi temples
Battle for two states 2024

Battle for two states

More like this

Dera chief seeks 20-day parole ahead of Haryana polls

Dera chief seeks 20-day parole ahead of Haryana polls

Ram Rahim's Parole Record: Out Of Jail For 244 Days!

Ram Rahim's Parole Record: Out Of Jail For 244 Days!

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances