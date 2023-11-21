News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Rape convict Dera chief Gurmeet gets 3-week furlough again

Rape convict Dera chief Gurmeet gets 3-week furlough again

Source: ANI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
November 21, 2023 01:07 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, who is convicted in a rape case got furlough for three weeks on Monday, an official statement said.

IMAGE: Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh. Photograph: ANI Photo

Earlier in February, the Dera chief was also granted three weeks' furlough.

 

He has been incarcerated since 2017 in Haryana's Sunaria jail where he is serving a 20-year term for raping two women disciples at his ashram's headquarters in Sirsa.

Furlough is a type of leave from the prison.

The period is for 14 days in a year but the extension may be granted citing certain reasons after an application is submitted to the prison superintendent.

Earlier Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh was convicted by a special Central Bureau of Investigation court in Panchkula in August 2017 for raping two women followers.

CBI had registered the case on the orders passed by the high court of Punjab and Haryana in 2003 and taken over the investigation of the case earlier registered at Police Station Sadar in Kurukshetra.

It was alleged that Ranjit Singh, a resident of village Khanpur Kolian, Kurukshetra was murdered on July 10, 2002, when he was working in his fields at village Khanpur Kolian of district Kurukshetra in Haryana.

After a thorough investigation, CBI filed a charge sheet in 2007 against six accused and charges were framed in 2008 while, on October 8, 2021, the court convicted Rahim and four others in connection with former Dera manager Ranjit Singh's murder case.

 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R
 
Print this article
Dera chief Ram Rahim gets Z+ security on furlough
Dera chief Ram Rahim gets Z+ security on furlough
Dera Sacha chief gets another 40-day parole
Dera Sacha chief gets another 40-day parole
Out on parole, Dera chief rejects succession rumours
Out on parole, Dera chief rejects succession rumours
SC dismisses plea raising issue of succession
SC dismisses plea raising issue of succession
Hot khichdi sent to trapped tunnel workers
Hot khichdi sent to trapped tunnel workers
HC green signal to UP's Banke Bihari temple corridor
HC green signal to UP's Banke Bihari temple corridor
'Need to be smart while managing pacers' workload'
'Need to be smart while managing pacers' workload'
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

His right, says Khattar as Ram Rahim walks out of jail

His right, says Khattar as Ram Rahim walks out of jail

Haryana BJP leaders join Dera chief Ram Rahim's event

Haryana BJP leaders join Dera chief Ram Rahim's event

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances