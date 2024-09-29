News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » News » Dera chief Gurmeet seeks 20-day parole ahead of Haryana polls

Dera chief Gurmeet seeks 20-day parole ahead of Haryana polls

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
September 29, 2024 14:42 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Dera Sacha Sauda chief and rape convict Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh has sought a 20-day parole, a request which comes days ahead of the October 5 Haryana Assembly polls.

IMAGE: Dera Sacha Sauda chief and rape convict Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh. Photograph: ANI Photo

With the model code of conduct in place, the sect chief's application for parole was sent to the election department which has asked the jails department to specify the "emergent and compelling" reasons behind the request that justify the release of convicts on parole during polls, official sources said on Sunday.

 

The Dera chief has sought to stay in Baghpat, Uttar Pradesh, during the parole period, if granted.

In August this year, Singh was granted a 21-day furlough.

At that time, Singh, who is lodged in Rohtak's Sunaria jail, during his temporary release period, had sought to stay at the Dera ashram in Barnawa in Uttar Pradesh's Baghpat.

Notably, in the past some of his paroles and furloughs have coincided with polls in Punjab and Haryana and neighbouring states.

He was granted three weeks' furlough from February 7, 2022, barely two weeks before the Punjab Assembly polls.

In the past, the Shiromanu Gurudwara Prabhandak Committee and the Shiromani Akali Dal have questioned "repeated" paroles being given to the Dera chief, saying "justice" was not being done with 'Bandi Singhs' (Sikh prisoners), who they claim, were in jails even after completion of their sentences.

Singh was sentenced in 2017 and is serving a 20-year sentence for raping two of his disciples.

In May, the high court acquitted Singh and four others in the 2002 murder of the sect's former manager Ranjit Singh, citing "tainted and sketchy" investigations in the matter.

A special Central Bureau of Investigation court had sentenced them to life imprisonment in the nearly 20-year-old murder case. Singh had been held guilty of hatching a criminal conspiracy with his co-accused.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Ram Rahim acquitted in ex-manager's murder case
Ram Rahim acquitted in ex-manager's murder case
No parole to Dera chief without court nod: HC
No parole to Dera chief without court nod: HC
Rape convict Dera chief gets 3-week furlough again
Rape convict Dera chief gets 3-week furlough again
Peiris shines on debut as Sri Lanka rout New Zealand
Peiris shines on debut as Sri Lanka rout New Zealand
Comrade Sitaram Yechury, Lal Salaam!
Comrade Sitaram Yechury, Lal Salaam!
IT firm employee dies of cardiac arrest in office
IT firm employee dies of cardiac arrest in office
Raghuram Rajan's recipe for generating jobs
Raghuram Rajan's recipe for generating jobs

More like this

Dera chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim gets 50-day parole

Dera chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim gets 50-day parole

Out on parole, Dera chief rejects succession rumours

Out on parole, Dera chief rejects succession rumours

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances