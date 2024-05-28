News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Dera chief Ram Rahim acquitted in ex-manager's murder case

Dera chief Ram Rahim acquitted in ex-manager's murder case

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
May 28, 2024 12:33 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Punjab and Haryana high court has acquitted Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh in the murder case of his former manager Ranjit Singh, his lawyer said on Tuesday.

The Sirsa-headquartered sect chief, who is also serving a 20-year jail term for raping two of his disciples, is currently lodged in Sunaria jail in Rohtak.

A special Central Bureau of Investigation court in Panchkula had convicted Ram Rahim of the murder in October 2021.

 

Former Dera manager Ranjit Singh, who was also a follower of the sect, was shot dead in 2002.

He was murdered for his suspected role in the circulation of an anonymous letter, which narrated how women were being sexually exploited by the sect head at the Dera headquarters.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Why Dera Sacha Sauda draws followers
Why Dera Sacha Sauda draws followers
His right, says Khattar as Ram Rahim walks out of jail
His right, says Khattar as Ram Rahim walks out of jail
Dera chief Ram Rahim gets Z+ security on furlough
Dera chief Ram Rahim gets Z+ security on furlough
'Who Says Nitish Kumar Will Retire?'
'Who Says Nitish Kumar Will Retire?'
Recipe: Mayur's Maharashtrian Kuskura
Recipe: Mayur's Maharashtrian Kuskura
'Half a dozen of Oppn parties will perish after June 4'
'Half a dozen of Oppn parties will perish after June 4'
10 dead, many missing in Mizoram stone quarry collapse
10 dead, many missing in Mizoram stone quarry collapse
India Votes 2024

India Votes 2024

More like this

Why babas think they are above the law

Why babas think they are above the law

Rape convict Ram Rahim out of jail on furlough again

Rape convict Ram Rahim out of jail on furlough again

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances