Dentist Arrested For Crooked Property Deals In Delhi

A Delhi dentist, accused of running a property fraud scheme and cheating people of over Rs 1 crore, has been arrested after a seven-month search.

IMAGE: Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff.com

Key Points A Delhi dentist, Majahar Khan, has been arrested for allegedly defrauding people in property deals.

Khan, known as 'Dr Sahab', allegedly used his reputation to gain the trust of victims.

He is accused of selling a mortgaged property to multiple people in Yamuna Vihar.

Police apprehended Khan in Uttar Pradesh after he was on the run for seven months.

At least eight FIRs are linked to the accused, with further investigation underway.

A dentist accused of cheating multiple people of more than Rs 1 crore through fraudulent property deals in northeast Delhi has been arrested after remaining absconding for seven months, police said on Thursday.

The accused, identified as Majahar Khan (44), a resident of Yamuna Vihar, allegedly used his reputation as a dental practitioner to gain the trust of victims before duping them in a series of property fraud cases, police in a statement said.

The Dentist's Dubious Dealings

According to the police, Khan, popularly known as "Dr Sahab" in the locality, is a qualified BDS and MDS graduate who initially practised dentistry in the Khureji area before shifting to property dealings in Yamuna Vihar, it read.

Police said Khan sold a Yamuna Vihar property to different people despite it being mortgaged with a private bank.

"He concealed material facts regarding the ownership and mortgage status of the property and induced several people into financial transactions," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime Branch) Pankaj Kumar said in the statement.

Arrest and Ongoing Investigation

The accused was declared a proclaimed offender and was wanted in multiple cheating and fraud cases.

A team tracked Khan through technical surveillance, following which he was apprehended from Ganeshpur Toll Plaza in Uttar Pradesh, police said, adding that an SUV was also seized from his possession.

Police said at least eight FIRs and two non-cognisable reports related to criminal intimidation are linked to the accused. Further investigation is underway.