Rediff.com  » News » Demolition drive in Nuh halted on HC orders

Demolition drive in Nuh halted on HC orders

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
August 07, 2023 14:10 IST
The demolition drive in Haryana's Nuh where communal violence erupted last week was halted Monday on the orders of the Punjab and Haryana high court, officials said.

IMAGE: An illegal hotel-cum-restaurant being demolished from where stones were allegedly pelted during the recent violence in Nuh. Photograph: ANI Photo

The high court restrained the Haryana government from carrying out the demolition drive in Nuh where district authorities were bulldozing "illegal" constructed buildings.

 

They also said that some of the buildings were used by rioters when a Vishva Hindu Parishad procession was targeted by a stone-pelting mob last week.

The court of Justice G S Sandhawalia took suo motu cognisance of the exercise and directed the state government not to carry out any further demolition.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
 
