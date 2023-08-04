News
Rediff.com  » News » Normalcy Returning To Nuh?

Normalcy Returning To Nuh?

By REDIFF NEWS
August 04, 2023 16:06 IST
Glimpses from Nuh, Haryana on Thursday, August 3, 2023, the scene of violent communal clashes on Monday, July 31, and Tuesday, August 1, which reportedly witnessed several deaths, scores injured, countless cases of arson, wanton firing of weapons and assault of uninvolved bystanders.

 

IMAGE: Damaged and burnt vehicles, here and below. Photograph: Ishant/ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: A burnt vehicle after the violent clashes. Photograph: Ishant/ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Rapid Action Force personnel deployed in the district, here and below. Photograph: Ishant/ANI Photo

 

Photograph: Ishant/ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Accused arrested by the police in connection with the violence being taken to court in Nuh, here and below. Photograph: Ishant/ANI Photo

 

Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Commuters spotted on the road. Photograph: Ishant/ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: A damaged hand-cart. The poor are inevitably the victims of communal conflict. Photograph: Ishant/ANI Photo

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com

REDIFF NEWS
 
