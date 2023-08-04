Normalcy Returning To Nuh?

Glimpses from Nuh, Haryana on Thursday, August 3, 2023, the scene of violent communal clashes on Monday, July 31, and Tuesday, August 1, which reportedly witnessed several deaths, scores injured, countless cases of arson, wanton firing of weapons and assault of uninvolved bystanders.
IMAGE: Damaged and burnt vehicles, here and below. Photograph: Ishant/ANI Photo
IMAGE: A burnt vehicle after the violent clashes. Photograph: Ishant/ANI Photo
IMAGE: Rapid Action Force personnel deployed in the district, here and below. Photograph: Ishant/ANI Photo
Photograph: Ishant/ANI Photo
IMAGE: Accused arrested by the police in connection with the violence being taken to court in Nuh, here and below. Photograph: Ishant/ANI Photo
Photograph: ANI Photo
IMAGE: Commuters spotted on the road. Photograph: Ishant/ANI Photo
IMAGE: A damaged hand-cart. The poor are inevitably the victims of communal conflict. Photograph: Ishant/ANI Photo
