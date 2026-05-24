Delivery Executive Dies After Road Accident In Nagpur

A 21-year-old delivery executive tragically died in Nagpur after a high-speed motorcycle collision, prompting a police investigation into the road accident.

Key Points A 21-year-old delivery executive was killed in a road accident in Nagpur.

The victim's scooter was hit by a speeding motorcycle.

The motorcycle rider and pillion passenger were injured in the collision.

Police have registered a case against the motorcycle rider and are investigating the incident.

A 21-year-old delivery executive was killed after a motorcycle rammed into his two-wheeler in Nagpur, police said on Sunday, adding that the biker and the pillion rider were injured.

Details of the Nagpur Road Accident

Police said Yuvraj Mukesh Alone (23) of Ballarshah was riding a motorcycle at high speed when he allegedly hit the scooter driven by Aditya Meshram, who was delivering orders, on Friday night.

"Doctors declared Meshram dead during treatment," a Pratap Nagar police officer said.

A case has been registered against Alone on the complaint of the victim's father. Further investigation is underway.