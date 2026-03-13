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Home  » News » UP Woman Claims Assault by Husband, In-Laws Over Empty Gas Cylinder

UP Woman Claims Assault by Husband, In-Laws Over Empty Gas Cylinder

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

March 13, 2026 21:41 IST

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A woman in Uttar Pradesh claims she was assaulted by her husband and in-laws due to a dispute over a cooking gas cylinder shortage, highlighting the impact of resource scarcity on domestic harmony.

Key Points

  • A woman in Deoria, Uttar Pradesh, alleges she was assaulted by her husband and in-laws.
  • The alleged assault was triggered by a shortage of cooking gas cylinders and a request for a refill.
  • Police have received a report and are currently investigating the incident in Karaudi village.
  • The woman claims her mother-in-law and sister-in-law also participated in the alleged assault.

A shortage of cooking gas cylinders triggered a domestic row here, with a woman on Friday accusing her husband and in-laws of assaulting her over an empty LPG cylinder, police said on Friday.

The incident took place in Karaudi village under the Khukhundu Police Station area.

 

According to the police, Geeta Devi alleged that when she asked her husband to arrange a cooking gas cylinder, he became angry and started abusing and assaulting her.

Hearing the commotion, her mother-in-law and sister-in-law came, but instead of placating the husband, they joined in the assault, she claimed.

Khukhundu Police station in-charge Rahul Singh said the matter has been reported and an enquiry is underway.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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