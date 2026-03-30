CCTV Captures Violent Chain-Snatching Attempt in Delhi

A woman in Delhi was violently attacked during a brazen daylight chain-snatching attempt in CR Park, highlighting growing security concerns in the area.

Photograph: Amit Sharma/ANI Photo

Key Points A woman in Delhi's CR Park was attacked and injured during a daylight chain-snatching attempt.

CCTV footage captured the incident, showing two men trailing and assaulting the victim.

The attackers used a knife, causing minor injuries to the woman when she resisted.

Police have registered a case, seized the motorcycle used in the crime, and are investigating the incident.

Locals have expressed concern over the brazen nature of the crime and the growing sense of insecurity.

A woman sustained minor injuries after two men attempted to snatch her gold chain in south Delhi's CR Park, with CCTV camera footage showing the attackers trailing and assaulting the victim in broad daylight, police said on Monday.

According to a police statement, the incident took place around 4 pm on Sunday near the Bangiya Samaj, a socio-cultural community organisation located close to Market No. 1 in CR Park.

"Two unidentified men riding a motorcycle attempted to snatch a gold chain from a woman. When she resisted, one of the accused attacked her with a knife, causing minor injuries," the statement said.

The victim managed to reach a nearby hospital on her own, from where she was discharged after treatment. She then approached the police and lodged a complaint.

"Based on her complaint, a case has been registered at the CR Park police station. Police are scanning CCTV camera footage from the area to identify the accused," the statement said.

The motorcycle used in the crime has been seized, police said, adding that multiple teams have been formed to arrest the accused.

CCTV Footage Reveals Attack Details

Meanwhile, a CCTV clip has surfaced showing the sequence of events leading to the attack.

In the clip, the woman can be seen walking on the street, with a man on foot and another on a motorcycle following her.

Moments later, the man walking attempts to snatch her gold chain. The woman raises an alarm, leading to a scuffle with the accused.

The clip shows several bystanders watching the incident, but none of them steps forward to intervene.

The accused then pulls out a knife and attacks the woman in a bid to overpower her. After the assault, he hops onto the bike as the two escape from the spot.

The woman can be seen calling for help as her attackers fled.

Community Concerns Following Violent Incident

Locals have expressed concern over the nature of the crime, saying such incidents in broad daylight point to a growing sense of insecurity in the area.

It was not merely a snatching attempt but a violent assault, where the accused took time to attack and injure the woman before fleeing, a resident pointed out.

Police said efforts are underway to identify and arrest the accused duo.