Home  » News » Congress MP's chain snatched in Delhi during morning walk

Congress MP's chain snatched in Delhi during morning walk

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
August 04, 2025 14:26 IST

Mayiladuthurai MP R Sudha's gold chain was snatched by unidentified persons in the diplomatic enclave of Chanakyapuri in New Delhi while she was out on a morning walk on Monday, police said.

IMAGE: Congress MP MP R Sudha. Photograph: @AdvtSudha/X

The MP has written to the Union Home Ministry about the incident.

Chankyapuri houses several embassies and official residences of state governments.

 

Sudha, who is staying at Tamil Nadu Bhavan in the area, was out on a routine morning walk when the unidentified persons snatched her gold chain and fled the spot, police said.

"A case has been registered and an investigation is underway. Multiple police teams have been deployed to trace the accused and examine CCTV footage from the vicinity," a senior police officer said.

Police are also speaking to eyewitnesses and checking for any suspicious movements reported in the area during the time of the incident. Security around Tamil Nadu Bhavan and nearby stretches has been stepped up, officials said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
