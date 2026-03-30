CCTV Captures Violent Gold Chain Snatching Attempt in Delhi

A woman in Delhi was injured after bravely resisting a daylight gold chain snatching attempt, highlighting concerns about rising crime and public safety in the CR Park area.

Photograph: Amit Sharma/ANI Photo

Key Points A woman was injured in CR Park, Delhi, after resisting a gold chain snatching attempt.

CCTV footage shows two men on a motorcycle trailing and attacking the woman in broad daylight.

The victim resisted the snatching, leading to a violent assault with a knife.

Police have registered a case, seized the motorcycle, and are investigating the incident using CCTV footage.

Locals express concern over the brazen nature of the crime and the lack of intervention from bystanders.

A woman sustained minor injuries after two men attempted to snatch her gold chain in south Delhi's CR Park. CCTV camera footage shows the attackers trailing and assaulting the victim in broad daylight, police said on Monday.

According to a police statement, the incident took place around 4 pm on Sunday near the Bangiya Samaj, a community organisation located close to Market No. 1 in Chittaranjan Park.

"Two unidentified men riding a motorcycle attempted to snatch a gold chain from a woman. When she resisted, one of the accused attacked her with a knife, causing minor injuries," the statement said.

The victim managed to reach a nearby hospital on her own, from where she was discharged after treatment. She then approached the police and lodged a complaint.

Based on her complaint, a case has been registered at the CR Park police station. Police are scanning CCTV camera footage from the area to identify the accused, the statement said.

The motorcycle used in the crime has been seized, police said, adding that multiple teams have been formed to arrest the accused.

CCTV Footage Reveals Attack

Meanwhile, a CCTV clip has surfaced showing the sequence of events leading to the attack.

In the clip, the woman can be seen walking on the street, with a man on foot and another on a motorcycle following her.

Moments later, the man walking attempts to snatch her gold chain. The woman raises an alarm, leading to a scuffle with the accused.

The clip shows several bystanders watching the incident, but none of them steps forward to intervene.

The accused then pulls out a knife and attacks the woman in a bid to overpower her. After the assault, he hops onto the bike as the two escape from the spot.

The woman can be seen calling for help as her attackers fled.

Victim's Account and Community Concerns

The victim's husband, a business planner who did not wish to be named, told PTI that his wife was walking towards the Bangiya Samaj, where their 11-year-old daughter was performing in a play.

"It was the final day of a three-day event, and our daughter had just gone on stage to perform. I took her to the hall, and my wife was coming right after us. The incident took place just as she was about to enter the Bangiya Samaj," he said.

He added that his wife, who was wearing a gold chain with a diamond pendant, resisted the snatching bid by holding on to the attacker's shirt, but he punched and stabbed her to get away.

"She was bleeding from her hand and face, and needed about four to five stitches on her right arm. She was also bleeding from the nose," he claimed.

Adding that none of the onlookers tried to help, he said, "She called for assistance, but people were just standing thereâ¦ Nobody came forward to help her. It was terrifying to think what could have happened had I not been there."

Locals have expressed concern over the nature of the crime, saying such incidents in broad daylight point to a growing sense of insecurity in the area.

"It was not merely a snatching attempt but a violent assault, where the accused took time to attack and injure the woman before fleeing," a resident pointed out.