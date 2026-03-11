HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Rajasthan House Owner Allegedly Sets Pitbull on Police Team

Source: PTI
2 Minutes Read

March 11, 2026

A woman constable in Bikaner, Rajasthan, sustained injuries after a house owner allegedly unleashed a pitbull on her and her team while they were investigating a complaint, prompting a police investigation.

Key Points

  • A woman constable in Bikaner was injured after being attacked by a pitbull during a police investigation.
  • The house owner allegedly released the pitbull on the police team after they arrived to investigate a complaint.
  • The incident occurred in the Chanakya Nagar Colony under the Jaynarayan Vyas Colony police station area.
  • A case has been registered against the accused, and the matter is currently under investigation by the police.

A woman constable was injured after a house owner allegedly set a pet pitbull dog on a police team that had gone to investigate a complaint in Rajasthan's Bikaner, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place under Jaynarayan Vyas Colony police station area when a three-member team including woman constable Mali Jakhar visited a house in Chanakya Nagar Colony on March 2 to investigate a complaint.

 

"The police team had knocked on the door of a house during the inquiry. A girl came out and the team asked her to call Manisha. After a while she returned with a pitbull dog," the police said.

"The woman opened the gate of the house, released the dog and immediately shut the gate again. In the meantime, the dog came out and attacked the woman constable, bitting her at several places," police said.

Based on Jakhar's statement, a case has been registered against the accused at the Jaynarayan Vyas Colony police station and the matter is being investigated, Assistant Sub-Inspector Purnaram said.

