Delhi Woman Arrested for Duping Resident with Fake Loan Offer

A Delhi woman has been arrested for allegedly running an online loan fraud, scamming a resident out of Rs 20,000 by promising a quick loan in exchange for an upfront fee.

IMAGE: Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff.com

Key Points A woman in Delhi has been arrested for allegedly defrauding a resident of Rs 20,000 through a fake online loan offer.

The accused, Satvinder Kaur, contacted the victim via social media, promising an easy loan in exchange for an advance processing fee.

Police investigations revealed that Kaur previously worked for a loan recovery agency, using her access to contact details to target potential victims.

The cheated amount of Rs 20,000 has been recovered, and police are investigating whether Kaur has defrauded other individuals using similar tactics.

A 40-year-old woman has been arrested for allegedly duping a Delhi resident of Rs 20,000 on the pretext of arranging an easy loan through a social media platform, an official said on Sunday.

The accused, identified as Satvinder Kaur, a resident of Tilak Nagar in west Delhi, was apprehended following a technical investigation into the fraud case.

According to the police, the case was registered on March 13 after the victim lodged a complaint alleging that he had been cheated through a fake loan offer.

"During investigation, it was found that the accused had contacted the complainant through a number and introduced herself as someone who could arrange a loan," the officer said.

He further said that she had allegedly first approached the complainant on April 25, 2025 with a similar offer, which he declined at that time.

However, she again contacted him on January 16, 2026 and managed to convince him to avail the loan facility. She allegedly told the complainant that a processing fee equivalent to five per cent of the loan amount would have to be paid in advance.

"After negotiations, the accused agreed to accept a reduced processing fee of three per cent and asked the complainant to transfer Rs 20,000,'' he added.

The police said the victim was first asked to send Re one to a mobile number to verify the payment channel. After the verification, he transferred Rs 19,999, making the total payment Rs 20,000.

"Soon after receiving the money, the accused stopped responding to the complainant's calls and messages and did not provide the promised loan. A team was formed after an FIR to investigate the case. The team analysed digital evidence and financial transactions to trace the suspect,'' the officer said.

The investigation revealed that the cheated amount had been transferred to a bank account belonging to Satvinder Kaur. Acting on the technical leads and field verification, the police team traced and apprehended the accused from Tilak Nagar in west Delhi.

Modus Operandi and Further Investigation

During interrogation, Kaur disclosed that she had earlier worked with a loan recovery agency, where she gained access to contact details of people seeking financial assistance. "She allegedly used those contacts to approach people and lure them with fake loan offers in order to collect advance processing fees," the officer said.

The police said the mobile phone allegedly used in the commission of the crime was recovered from her possession. Incriminating chats and digital evidence related to the case were also found in the device. The entire cheated amount of Rs 20,000 has been recovered, the police said, adding that further investigation is underway to identify other victims as the accused claimed to have cheated four to five persons in a similar manner.