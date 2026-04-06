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Home  » News » Bomb Scare at Delhi University: Ramjas and Miranda House Searched After Threat Emails

Bomb Scare at Delhi University: Ramjas and Miranda House Searched After Threat Emails

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

April 06, 2026 13:34 IST

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Delhi University's Ramjas and Miranda House colleges were thoroughly searched by authorities after receiving bomb threat emails, causing temporary disruption but ultimately revealing no actual threat.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Ramjas and Miranda House colleges in Delhi University received bomb threat emails.
  • Police and bomb disposal squads were dispatched to the colleges.
  • Students and staff were evacuated as a precautionary measure.
  • No suspicious objects were found during the searches.
  • Investigation into the bomb threat emails is ongoing.

Multiple agencies rushed to Ramjas and Miranda House colleges of the Delhi University after the institutions received bomb threat e-mails on Monday, police said.

However, they found no suspicious objects in either of the premises.

 

"Although there was no mention of bomb in the e-mail messages themselves, their subject lines mentioned bomb threats," officials said.

On receiving the e-mails, the college administrations informed the police, triggering a swift response from security agencies.

Bomb disposal teams, dog squads, and other police personnel promptly arrived at the institutions.

As a precautionary measure, they evacuated students and staff from the campuses and cordoned off the premises.

However, even after thorough checks, they found no suspicious objects.

Further investigation is underway, police said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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