Yamuna water enters Delhi hospital, 40 patients shifted

Yamuna water enters Delhi hospital, 40 patients shifted

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
July 13, 2023 16:20 IST
As water began to enter the premises of a Delhi government-run trauma centre in north Delhi, authorities began shifting about 40 patients to the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash hospital (LNJP) Hospital on Thursday.

IMAGE: People wade through a flooded road as the overflowing water from the rising Yamuna river reaches low-laying areas, near ISBT in New Delhi. Photograph: ANI Photo

Three ICU patients were among those being shifted from the Sushruta Trauma Centre located opposite Chandiram Akhada in north Delhi, a senior official said.

"The main gate of the trauma centre has got flooded as water has entered its premises," another official said.

Doctors said about 40 patients, including three patients, are being shifted to the city government-run LNJP in central Delhi.

"One ICU patient was shifted by 2:30 PM and others were being shifted in ambulances," a senior doctor said.

 

The Yamuna in Delhi swelled to a staggering 208.48 metres Thursday morning, inundating nearby streets and public and private infrastructure, and causing immense hardships to people living in close proximity to the river.

The Sushruta Trauma Centre was established in 1998 for providing critical care management as an annexe of the LNJP Hospital under overall administrative and financial control of medical superintendent of the hospital, according to official website of the centre.

Subsequently, the trauma centre was declared an independent institution.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
 
