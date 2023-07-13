Delhi secretariat flooded; schools shut in affected areas

With the Yamuna swelling to a staggering 208.48 metres, the Delhi Secretariat housing offices of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, his cabinet and other senior bureaucrats, was flooded on Thursday.

IMAGE: People set up make shift tents as flood water levels rise at the banks of Yamuna river, near Mayur Vihar in New Delhi. Photograph: Mohd Zakir/ANI Photo

According to officials from the Public Works Department, they received information regarding flooding of the Delhi Secretariat. They said they are coordinating with the traffic police and other agencies on the situation.

The road from Rajghat to Delhi Secretariat was also flooded.

Officials said the Ring Road stretch between Kashmere Gate and Purana Lohe Ka Pul has been flooded and closed for traffic movement.

Kejriwal on Thursday announced closure of schools in areas inundated with floodwater.

He also advised people to not use roads around the river as they have been inundated.

"The water level of Yamuna is rising continuously. Now the level has reached 208.46m. Due to the rising water level, the water of Yamuna has come on the roads around it. You are requested not to go on these routes," he said in a tweet in Hindi.

He said people are being evacuated from inundated areas.

"The people living there are requested to cooperate with the administration. Saving lives of people is most important. This is an appeal to all the people of Delhi to cooperate with each other in every possible way in this emergency situation," he added.

An order by the District Magistrate (East) said Shamshan Ghat in Geeta Colony has been closed due to the extreme rise in water levels.

The Yamuna surged to a record 208.48 metres at 8 am, the Central Water Commission said on Thursday, adding that it is likely to rise to 208.75 metres by 4 pm.

Meanwhile, water from the overflowing Yamuna river reached ITO, a key route to commute from east Delhi to central Delhi and Connaught Place. Apart from this, areas like Boat Colony, Geeta Colony, some parts of Gandhi Nagar, Ashok Nagar and Pandav Nagar were also inundated.

Announcements for evacuating people are being made at various locations in the city.