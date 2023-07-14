Yamuna still over danger mark, Delhi remains flooded

Delhi continued to witness a flood-like situation on Friday in several low-lying areas near the Yamuna following heavy rainfall and spate in the river for the past few days.

However, according to the Delhi Flood Control Department, the water level of the Yamuna river is decreasing in Delhi as it was recorded at 208.44 meters at the Old Railway Bridge at 7 am today against 208.66 metres at 8 pm last night.

However, the river is still flowing over the danger mark of 205.33.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department on Friday predicted that Delhi will likely receive light to moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms for the next 4-5 days.

The ferocious Yamuna turned roads into rushing streams, parks into watery labyrinths, and homes and shelters into submerged realms, severely disrupting daily life in the national capital.

The water level, however, stabilised after reaching 208.62 metres, smashing the all-time record set 45 years ago by a significant margin.

As water from the Yamuna inundated more areas of Delhi and rescue efforts intensified, the city stared at a drinking water shortage.

The Delhi government said the inundation of a pump house at Wazirabad impeded operations at Wazirabad, Chandrawal and Okhla water treatment plants, leading to a 25 per cent drop in water supply.

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority on Thursday directed that non-essential government offices, schools and colleges be closed till Sunday.

The city government has banned the entry of heavy goods vehicles, barring those carrying essential items, into the city from the four borders, including Singhu.

With vehicular movement in the national capital, especially east Delhi, severely impaired by the closure of roads due to the overflowing Yamuna, the city's traffic police issued an advisory on the restrictions and regulation.

According to the advisory, traffic has been impaired on the Mahatma Gandhi Marg between the IP flyover and Chandgi Ram Akhara as well as between Kalighat Mandir and Delhi Secretariat, and on the Outer Ring Road between Wazirabad Bridge and Chandgi Ram Akhara.

The Delhi Metro, the city's lifeline, was also hit as water from the raging Yamuna spilled onto the roads.

With inputs from PTI