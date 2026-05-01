Ex-Employees Accused Of Fraud In Government Tenders

Two former employees of a Delhi-based pharmaceutical firm have been booked for allegedly cheating and forging documents to fraudulently secure government tenders, including supplies to Army hospitals.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Two former employees of a Delhi-based pharmaceutical firm are accused of cheating and forgery to secure government tenders.

The accused allegedly used confidential data from their previous employer to set up a rival entity.

Forged documents were allegedly submitted to the Ministry of Defence, leading to tender cancellation and blacklisting.

The accused are also accused of running a defamation campaign and demanding extortion money.

An investigation is underway to verify the extent of the alleged fraud and the quality of medicines supplied.

Two former employees of a Delhi-based pharmaceutical firm have been booked for allegedly cheating, forging documents and impersonating to secure government tenders, including supplies to Army hospitals, police said on Thursday.

The FIR was registered on April 18 on a complaint filed by a representative of SMPL Life Sciences Private Limited, Janakpuri. The complaint named Prabhnoor Singh Puri, a resident of Paschim Vihar, and Ajay Kumar of Janakpuri as accused in the case.

Allegations of Misuse of Confidential Data

According to the complaint, both were previously employed by the company and had access to sensitive data, including client databases, pricing structures, tender documents, and financial records. They were terminated from the firm over alleged misappropriation of funds.

It was alleged that after termination, they misused confidential company data and set up a separate entity, Mammoth Life Sciences LLP, operating from the Mayapuri industrial area.

"They impersonated themselves as a sister concern of the complainant's company and used forged documents to fraudulently secure government tenders, causing wrongful loss to the complainant," the FIR stated.

Forged Documents and Blacklisting

The complaint further alleged that forged letterheads of a pharmaceutical firm were submitted before the authorities under the Ministry of Defence. Upon verification, the firm denied issuing any such document, leading to cancellation of the tender and blacklisting of the accused entity, it said.

Sources claimed that irregularities in drug supply came to light after scrutiny by the Army's Research and Referral (R&R) Hospital, following which the firm was barred and its licence revoked by the drug authorities.

However, allegations suggest that the accused continued operations through alternative arrangements.

Extortion and Intimidation Tactics

The FIR also accuses the duo of running a defamation campaign by making false allegations against the complainant company before clients and government officials to damage its reputation and divert business.

In addition, the complainant alleged that the accused demanded Rs 1 crore and issued threats of leaking confidential data and causing physical harm if the demand was not met.

They allegedly showed photographs of known gangsters and claimed links with organised crime syndicates to intimidate company representatives.

Further investigation is underway to verify the extent of alleged fraud in procurement processes and the quality of medicines supplied.