Delhi Police Busts Spurious Antacid, Coffee Racket

Delhi Police have successfully dismantled a counterfeit operation manufacturing fake antacid powder and coffee in Delhi, arresting four individuals and seizing substantial quantities of spurious products.

Key Points Delhi Police dismantle an organised racket manufacturing fake antacid powder and counterfeit coffee in Madhu Vihar.

Four individuals have been arrested in connection with the operation, and goods worth Rs 20 lakh have been seized.

The illegal units were operating from rented flats, posing a significant public health risk.

Police seized approximately one lakh sachets of fake antacid and 50,000 sachets of counterfeit coffee ready for distribution.

The racket had been operating for two months, with investigations ongoing to uncover the full extent of the operation.

The Delhi Police has busted an organised racket allegedly involved in manufacturing and distributing spurious antacid powder and counterfeit coffee products in east Delhi's Madhu Vihar area, officials said on Tuesday.

Four accused have been arrested and goods worth around Rs 20 lakh seized during the operation, they added.

Counterfeit Operation Details

Police said the illegal units were operating from rented flats, where fake antacid sachets and counterfeit coffee products were being manufactured and packaged for supply across multiple states, posing a serious risk to public health.

"The accused have been identified as Uttam Das (23), Papai Das Baragya alias Pankaj (19), Nitin Bharadwaj (38) and Sanjay Bansal (50), all residents of Delhi," a police officer said.

Raids and Seizures

Acting on inputs, teams conducted raids at the premises and found the units actively engaged in production activities.

Police have seized around one lakh sachets of fake antacid and nearly 50,000 sachets of counterfeit coffee ready for distribution, along with raw materials, packaging equipment and machinery.

Investigation Underway

"During interrogation, the arrested accused disclosed that the racket was operational for the last two months under the directions of Bharadwaj. He was later apprehended from Dehradun, while Bansal was arrested near Kashmere Gate when he was attempting to flee the city," the officer said.

Verification by company representatives confirmed that the seized products were counterfeit. A case has been registered and further investigation is underway.

Under Indian law, the accused could face charges related to counterfeiting, fraud, and endangering public health, potentially leading to significant fines and imprisonment. The investigation will likely focus on identifying the source of the raw materials and the distribution network to prevent further sales of these dangerous products. Consumers are advised to purchase medicines and food products only from reputable sources.