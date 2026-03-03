Delhi Police to Deploy Personnel at Major Intersections on Holi

The Delhi Traffic Police are ramping up enforcement for Holi, deploying personnel at major intersections and cracking down on drunken driving and other traffic violations to ensure a safe festival for all.

The Delhi Traffic Police will deploy personnel at around 134 major intersections across the city on Holi on March 4, with strict enforcement against drunken driving and a provision for suspension of driving licences for a minimum of three months in serious violations, an official said on Tuesday.

Issuing a detailed traffic advisory, the police said special checking teams will be stationed at major junctions and vulnerable stretches to curb offences such as drunken driving, over-speeding, reckless and zig-zag driving, red-light jumping, triple riding, riding without helmets and performing stunts on two-wheelers.

According to the directions of the Supreme Court Committee on Road Safety, in cases of drunken driving, red-light jumping, using a mobile phone while driving, dangerous driving and over-speeding, the driving licence of the offender will be seized and liable for suspension for at least three months, the advisory stated.

Action will also be initiated against registered owners if their vehicles are found to be driven by minors or unauthorised persons.

Traffic Management Plan for Holi

Additional Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Dinesh Gupta said elaborate arrangements have been put in place to ensure pedestrian and motorist safety.

"Keeping the Holi festival in mind, the Delhi Traffic Police has issued a detailed traffic management plan. Our staff will be deployed at around 134 major intersections. Personnel will remain present across key areas, and senior officers will supervise the arrangements. Our primary focus will be to prevent drunken driving," Gupta said.

He added that strict action would be taken against those driving without helmets, driving on the wrong side or indulging in dangerous driving.

"We will make every possible effort to curb all traffic violations, and appropriate action will be taken wherever violations are found," he said.

The advisory said PCR vans and local police teams will assist traffic personnel in enforcing norms across the city.

Social Media Monitoring

Gupta also warned that violations highlighted on social media will not be ignored. "If we see any violation on social media which is uploaded by someone, then we will take action on it and we keep on monitoring it continuously," he said.

The Traffic Police has urged commuters to follow rules and cooperate with enforcement teams to ensure a safe and incident-free Holi.