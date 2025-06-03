HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Odisha police's 30-hr op to rescue missing minor girl

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
June 03, 2025 18:14 IST

The police have rescued an 11-year-old girl, who went missing from her home following a heated exchange of words with her mother, after conducting a 30-hour-long search operation in Bhubaneswar.

Image used only for representational purposes. Photograph: ANI Photo

A woman had filed a complaint with the Mancheswar police station on June 1 that her daughter went missing around 9 am following an argument between them.

As it was a sensitive matter, police treated it as a priority case and swung into action immediately, said Bhubaneswar-Cuttack Police Commissioner S Dev Datta Singh.

 

"We formed multiple teams to investigate the case. Through manual searches, intelligence network, analysis of digital evidence and CCTV surveillance system, we were able to rescue the girl in 30 hours," he told media persons in Bhubaneswar.

The girl was rescued from the Mancheswar railway station area on June 2, 2025, at around 3 pm and handed over to her family, Singh said.

It appears she had left home due to a trivial issue that escalated during her argument with her mother, the police officer said.

In another similar incident, police reunited a missing minor boy with his family.

On June 2 at about 2 pm, the police received a call that a boy, around 10 years old, was found begging for food near a sweetmeat stall on Puri Canal Road in Hansapal area, Singh said.

On getting the information, a police team immediately proceeded to the spot, rescued the minor boy, and took him to the Pahal police station.

The boy was unable to provide his correct residential address, he said.

After making enquiries in various slums, it was established that the child had gone missing from Patharbandha Basti, a slum under Saheed Nagar police station, around 10 am that morning.

Later, the boy was safely handed over to his family members, the police commissioner said.

The Bhubaneswar-Cuttack Commissionerate of Police has decided to felicitate the police officers involved in the safe rescue of the two minors, he added.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
