Outrage After Teen Dies Trying To Stop Girl's Harassment

A teenager's tragic death in Delhi after he intervened in a harassment incident has ignited protests and calls for justice, highlighting the urgent need to address crime and ensure the safety of young people.

Photograph: Samuel Rajkumar/Reutersm

Key Points A 17-year-old boy died after being shot for objecting to the harassment of a girl in Delhi, sparking protests.

The teenager's family and local residents blocked roads and demanded swift action against all those involved in the killing.

Police have apprehended three suspects, including a juvenile, and are seeking to try the main accused as an adult.

The incident has led to severe traffic disruptions and heightened emotions in south Delhi, with calls for justice and stricter punishment for the accused.

"My son was shot in the head when he tried to stop some people from misbehaving with a girl... Is saving a girl a crime?" a grief-stricken father asked on Tuesday as he stood beside his 17-year-old son's body, whose death triggered protests, road blockades and emotional scenes in south Delhi's Chhatarpur area.

Heavy police deployment was made in the area as family members of the teenager, along with local residents, staged a dharna and blocked roads, refusing to proceed with the cremation until they received assurances of swift action against all those involved in the killing.

The teenager's body remained on a road in Chhatarpur for hours as hundreds of residents, including a large number of women, gathered around it, raising slogans and demanding justice.

Protests Erupt Over Teenager's Death

The father, struggling to hold back tears, demanded the strictest punishment for the accused.

"We want the harshest action. The family of the accused will understand our pain only when justice is done," he said.

A massive stand-off unfolded between the police and the bereaved family as emotions ran high and senior officers were seen repeatedly speaking to the family members and urging them to proceed with the last rites.

Several rounds of discussions took place through the day, with officers assuring the protesters that all accused would be brought to justice and that efforts were underway to strengthen the case.

The protest led to severe traffic disruptions in parts of south Delhi. Police barricaded roads leading to the locality and deployed additional personnel to prevent any untoward incident. Traffic movement on several stretches remained affected as protesters occupied parts of the road.

Community Demands Justice for Victim

As the body remained on the road, residents from nearby colonies poured in at the protest site. A large number of women also gathered to participate in the funeral procession, while many locals expressed anger over the killing.

The teenager's grandmother, surrounded by relatives and neighbours, questioned why her grandson had lost his life.

"Can you see the sea of people standing with us today? They are here because he was dear to everyone. He cared for everyone, but he is not alive today because some people who had access to guns shot him in the head," she said.

Residents described the teenager as a cheerful student who was well-known in the locality. The victim's aunt said the family had raised him with immense care and had spent the past week praying for his recovery.

Investigation and Legal Proceedings Underway

"We raised him like our own child, sent him to school and did everything we could to give him a good life. Today, he is no more. Imagine the pain of his mother... he was her only son. She had been praying for hours while he was battling for life," she said.

The woman said the family had spent days hoping for a miracle, but his body returned in an ambulance.

"Now that he is gone, we want justice for him. The person who took his life should face the harshest punishment under the law. We have lost everything, and nothing can bring him back," she said.

Heated arguments broke out between some family members and police officers, while residents gathered in large numbers demanding speedy justice.

After hours of protests and negotiations, the family agreed to proceed with the cremation. The teenager's last rites were later conducted at the Chhatarpur crematorium.

Family members said they would meet senior officers on Wednesday and seek expeditious trial of the case. They said they would request authorities to ensure that proceedings are conducted in a fast-track court so that justice is delivered without delay.

Meanwhile, a senior officer said efforts were underway to have the main accused, a juvenile, tried as an adult under provisions applicable to heinous offences.

"There is a legal provision under which, in cases involving heinous crimes, a juvenile can be tried as an adult. We are making every effort that the main accused be tried as an adult in this case," the officer said.

The teenager had sustained a gunshot wound to the head during an incident in southeast Delhi's Amar Colony area on May 26. He succumbed to his injuries at the AIIMS Trauma Centre on Monday after remaining on ventilator support for nearly a week.

According to police, the boy had gone to an eatery with a female friend after appearing for his Class 12 examination when an altercation broke out involving a group of youths. During the confrontation, one of the accused allegedly opened fire, critically injuring him.

The case, initially registered as an attempt-to-murder case, was later transferred to the Crime Branch. Following the teenager's death, murder charges were added. Police said three people, including the juvenile alleged to be the main accused, have been apprehended.

"A fourth suspect remains absconding, but is expected to be arrested soon. The weapon and the vehicle used in the incident have been recovered and seized," an officer said.

A 16-year-old alleged shooter was apprehended on May 28. Police have also arrested another accused, identified as Jai Kumar. Family members alleged that the teenager had objected after some youths misbehaved with the girl accompanying him. They claimed the accused later returned with a firearm and shot him in the head.

Police said further investigation is underway and efforts are being made to trace and apprehend the remaining suspect linked to the case.