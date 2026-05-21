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Delhi Teenager Arrested For Brandishing Gun In Social Media Videos

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article

May 21, 2026 14:56 IST

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A Delhi teenager has been arrested after posting videos of himself brandishing a firearm on social media, highlighting the dangers of online bravado and illegal weapons.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • A 16-year-old boy was arrested in Delhi for displaying a firearm in social media videos.
  • The teenager allegedly used the firearm to create social media reels and gain followers.
  • Police recovered a country-made pistol from the teenager's possession.
  • The teenager reportedly obtained the firearm from a friend in Hathras, Uttar Pradesh.
  • The teenager's father is a listed history-sheeter at Swaroop Nagar police station.

A 16-year-old boy was apprehended in north Delhi's Burari for allegedly brandishing a firearm in videos uploaded on social media to impress followers, with police recovering a country-made pistol from his possession, an official said on Thursday.

Social Media Stunt Leads To Arrest

The juvenile was apprehended after police received information that a boy had uploaded reels on social media while flaunting a firearm, the official said.

 

On the intervening night of May 13 and 14, police received a tip-off that the boy was roaming in Sunder Vihar, Burari.

Acting on the information, a police team conducted a raid and apprehended the juvenile. During a personal search, police recovered a country-made pistol from his possession.

Officials said it was confirmed that he was the same person seen brandishing the weapon in videos uploaded on social media.

Source Of The Firearm

During questioning, the juvenile allegedly told police that he had procured the firearm from a friend in Hathras, Uttar Pradesh, around 10 days ago.

Police said he disclosed that he used the weapon to create and upload reels on social media to project an image and attract attention among followers.

Family Background And Further Investigation

The boy is primarily educated and his father is a listed history-sheeter at Swaroop Nagar police station, police said.

Efforts are underway to trace and apprehend the alleged supplier of the firearm, they said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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