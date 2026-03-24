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Home  » News » Delhi Teen Arrested After Viral Video Shows Him Firing Illegal Pistol

Delhi Teen Arrested After Viral Video Shows Him Firing Illegal Pistol

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

March 24, 2026 18:46 IST

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Delhi Police arrested an 18-year-old after a viral social media video showed him flaunting and firing an illegal pistol, highlighting the dangers of online bravado and illegal firearms.

Key Points

  • An 18-year-old was arrested in Delhi for flaunting and firing an illegal pistol in a viral social media video.
  • The accused, identified as Vikash alias Ballu, was apprehended after a targeted operation by Delhi Police.
  • Police recovered a .32 bore pistol and three live cartridges from the accused.
  • The teenager had no prior criminal record but enjoyed displaying illegal firearms on social media platforms.

An 18-year-old youth was arrested from northwest Delhi after a viral social media clip allegedly showed him flaunting and firing an illegal pistol, an official said on Tuesday.

The accused, identified as Vikash alias Ballu, was apprehended following a targeted operation based on technical surveillance and local intelligence.

 

Police said a reel showing the accused firing a pistol surfaced online. Taking cognisance, a team was formed to identify and nab the suspect.

"On March 21, acting on a tip-off, a police team laid a trap near Ramlila Ground. The accused was spotted and apprehended following a brief chase as he attempted to flee through narrow lanes," the officer said.

During interrogation, the accused disclosed that he had hidden the weapon. At his instance, police recovered one sophisticated .32 bore pistol along with three live cartridges.

Police said the accused had no prior criminal record but was fond of flaunting illegal firearms on social media.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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