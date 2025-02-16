Delhi stampede: Railways orders high-level probe, announces ex gratia

Railways on Sunday announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh each for the next of kin of those killed in the stampede at the New Delhi Railway Station.

IMAGE: Those injured in the stampede have been admitted to LNJP Hospital in New Delhi. Photograph: ANI on X

Those seriously injured will get Rs 2.5 lakh and those with minor injuries 1 lakh, the railway said.

At least 18 people were killed and more than a dozen injured in the stampede that broke out late Saturday night at the crowded railway station.

The stampede was preceded by a swell in crowd of passengers waiting to board trains for Prayagraj -- where the Maha Kumbh is underway -- on platform number 14 and 15 of the station.

Meanwhile, a two-member high-level committee had been formed to investigate the matter and determine the cause of the stampede.

"A two-member high-level committee has been formed to investigate the matter," said Dilip Kumar, Executive Director of Information & Publicity at the Railway Board, on Sunday.

Kumar has assured that the situation is now under control, and passengers have been accommodated on special trains. Normal train movement has also resumed at the station.

According to Kumar, the station was experiencing an unusually high volume of passengers, prompting the railways to operate four additional special trains to manage the crowd.

"The number of passengers was relatively very high today at the New Delhi railway station, and so we ran four more special trains. We received information that a few people fainted -- they have been admitted to a local hospital. We blocked entry to the railway station for a while, but the situation is under control now," added Kumar.

Earlier, in response to the incident, Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw ordered a high-level investigation to investigate the circumstances leading to the stampede-like situation.

The inquiry will identify the causes of the incident and suggest measures to prevent similar situations in the future.

'A high-level inquiry has been ordered by the Railways on the unfortunate incident,' according to the Ministry of Railways.

-- with inputs from ANI