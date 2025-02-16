Delhi cops scan CCTV footage to identify stampede trigger

The Delhi Police Sunday launched an investigation into the stampede at New Delhi Railway Station that killed at least 18 people, saying it will analyse CCTV footage to determine what transpired before the chaos erupted, sources said.

IMAGE: Visuals from platform number 14 of the the New Delhi Railway Station, hours after a stampede broke out leaving 18 people dead and several others injured. Photograph: ANI on X

"Our main target is to investigate the main cause which caused the stampede. We will collect all data of CCTV footage and announcements done during that time," a police source said.

The source said a wrong announcement about change of platforms may have caused a confusion and led to the stampede.

The stampede was preceded by a swell in crowd of passengers waiting to board trains for Prayagraj -- where the Maha Kumbh is underway -- on platform number 14 and 15 of the station.

Acting Delhi Chief Minister Atishi earlier told reporters that 15 people had been brought dead at the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Hospital of central Delhi.

There were 14 women among the deceased. Five of the total casualties were minors -- two of them below 10.

Almost 15 people are injured and they are undergoing treatment, Atishi said.

Heavy police deployment has been ordered at the LNJP Hospital.

Preliminary investigation suggested overcrowding on platforms due to train delays resulted in the stampede.